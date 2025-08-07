ENG
Trump instructs team to quickly prepare meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy - CNN

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. The White House administration has begun planning the meetings.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this.

It is noted that Trump will first meet with Putin, and then separately with Zelenskyy.

According to two White House officials, Trump's aides immediately began planning these meetings. Usually, planning presidential trips and important meetings with two world leaders takes time. However, according to White House officials, Trump urged his team to act quickly

"According to the White House, the venue has not yet been determined, but several options are being discussed. The statement also said that the talks could take place as early as next week or within the next two weeks," CNN added.

As a reminder, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that territorial issues would be key to ending the war in Ukraine.

