Trump plans to meet with Putin as early as next week - NYT

US President Donald Trump intends to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in person next week, and shortly after that, he will hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by the NYT, citing sources.

Trump announced his plans during a phone call with European leaders on Wednesday, two sources said.

The meetings will be attended only by the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, and European representatives will not be present.

"European leaders, who have been trying to play a coordinating role in meetings to end the war between Russia and Ukraine while supporting their European neighbour, seemed to agree with what Trump said, one of the people familiar with the conversation said," the article said.

At the same time, the newspaper writes, it is not known whether Putin and Zelenskyy agreed to the plan described by Trump.

But Zelenskyy participated in Trump's phone call with European leaders and later said he had "a conversation with President Trump" and that his position and that of European leaders was that "the war must end."

The conversation was also attended by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as US Vice President J.D. Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff, the NYT adds.

