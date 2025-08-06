Zelenskyy visits 225th Separate Assault Regiment in Sumy region: unit may become separate brigade. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in Sumy region. The unit may be scaled up to brigade level.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state recalled that this unit was the first to enter the territory of Kursk region last year.

"I spoke with commanders. There were reports on the liberation of Andriivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region, Russian counterattack attempts, and our next steps to free Ukrainian land. We discussed the unit’s needs, overall supply levels, and the training of recruits and instructors. The regiment commander requested scaling the unit to brigade level. I will discuss this issue with the Commander-in-Chief," Zelenskyy said.

The president thanked the soldiers for their service and the results achieved thanks to them in the Kursk operation, and awarded Ukrainian defenders with state honors.

