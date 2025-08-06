Trust in Zelenskyy among youth drops 15% after NABU and SAPO scandal – poll

Following an attempt to limit the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declined significantly, especially among young people.

This is evidenced by the results of a July poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

Translation from Ukrainian into English of the text from the table - ed.note

How much do you trust or not trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Response %

Do not trust at all 18

Rather, do not trust 17

Rather trust 33

Fully trust 25

Difficult to say (do not count) 6

Refused to answer (do not count) 1

Read more: Corruption in drone procurement: six suspects indicted, including Servant of People’s Kuznietsov and Haidai

According to the survey, at the beginning of June, 65% of respondents trusted Zelenskyy, down from 74% in early May. KIIS suggests that by July 22, the trust level was even lower. Among young people (aged 18–29), support dropped from 74% to 59%. Analysts link this to the law that temporarily abolished the independence of anti-corruption bodies and triggered youth protests.

Trust also decreased among other age groups, but less significantly, by 3 to 7 percentage points. Respondents cited corruption in the country, the war, the president’s weak team, lack of competence, failure to keep promises, and distance from ordinary people’s needs as reasons for distrust. Only a small portion directly accused Zelenskyy of corruption.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi believes that every careless action of the authorities in the anti-corruption sphere will cause a sharp reaction. According to him, the current mood does not yet indicate a delegitimization of the authorities, but it does reflect growing criticism that, amid the war, could have serious consequences.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy is ahead of Trump in terms of popularity in the US - poll

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Read more: Kryvonos and Klymenko urged Zelenskyy to veto controversial bill No. 12414, but he signed it anyway

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.

Read more: Ukraine will receive smaller amount from EU due to failure to meet three indicators - Head of Department of EU Delegation to Ukraine Huitfeldt