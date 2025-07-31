Zelenskyy signs law on NABU and SAPO: "These are guarantees of independent work by anti-corruption bodies"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed his bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 31.

"I want to thank all the parliamentarians for passing my bill — now a law. I have just signed the document, and the text will be published immediately. These are guarantees for the proper, independent work of the anti-corruption bodies and all law enforcement agencies in our country. This is the right decision. Three hundred thirty-one deputies voted exactly as needed, in first reading and in whole. It is very important that the state listens to public opinion. Ukraine is a democracy — there is no doubt about that. The government will promptly inform Ukraine’s partners about this law," he said.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.