Trump admits possibility of meeting with Putin in China

US President Donald Trump commented on the possibility of meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his visit to China.

He said this in the Oval Office during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Trump answered journalists' questions about the likelihood of talks with Putin in China: "Many meetings are possible."

According to the American president, he was invited by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"Such a trip may be a bit unrealistic. But not too far off in the future. I have been invited by many people, and we will make a decision soon," Trump said.

Earlier, The Times reported that Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump may meet during a parade in China. According to the newspaper, Xi Jinping wants to hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.

The Kremlin later denied this.

