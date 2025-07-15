China promises to boost support for Russia after Trump’s sanction threats – The Telegraph

China has already promised to strengthen support for Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on July 14 to impose 100% tariffs on Moscow’s trading partners.

This was reported by The Telegraph, cited by Censor.NET.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that Beijing and Moscow must "enhance mutual support at multilateral forums" following a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister in Beijing on July 15.

Trust between China and Russia has "deepened," and both countries are "creating a model of a new type of international relations," Xi Jinping said.

Read more: Lavrov: "50 days. We’ve had 24 hours before, we’ve had 100 days, we’ve gone through this"

Recall that on July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia’s main trading partners, including China, if Putin does not sign a peace agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.