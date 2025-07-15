Lavrov: "50 days. We’ve had 24 hours before, we’ve had 100 days, we’ve gone through this"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia needs to understand the reasoning behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about the necessity to reach an agreement with Ukraine within 50 days to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency.

"We generally never build our policy to the detriment of national interests or the country’s security. The special military operation (the term Russia uses for its full-scale war against Ukraine) is precisely aimed at eliminating at its root those threats that the North Atlantic Alliance has been creating directly on our borders not for a day or a year, but for decades," Lavrov said.

Commenting on Trump’s statement about the need for Russia to conclude a settlement on the war in Ukraine within 50 days, Lavrov mentioned Western sanctions and alleged pressure on Trump.

"We are already facing an unprecedented number of sanctions and we are coping. I have no doubt we will handle new ones as well. There have been 50-day deadlines before, 24-hour ones, even 100-day ones — we have been through all that. (...) Knowing our partners, I don’t see how they can abandon their independent policies. They have obligations. We truly want to understand what guides the President of the United States," the Russian minister said.

"It is clear that he (Trump) is under enormous, I would say indecent, pressure from the European Union and the current NATO leadership, who shamelessly support Zelensky’s demands to continue flooding him with modern, including offensive, weapons at the expense of ever-increasing losses for taxpayers in Western countries," Lavrov added.

Recall that US President Trump announced agreements with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump’s 50-day deadline a "theatrical ultimatum," adding that Russia doesn’t care.

Meanwhile, the US is preparing to send Patriot systems to Ukraine from a country that operates 17 such units.

