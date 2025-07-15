Stubb on Trump’s decision on weapons for Ukraine: "50-day deadline" is important development in forcing Russia to peace

Finnish President Alexander Stubb welcomed US President Donald Trump's intention to provide Ukraine with more weapons.

He stated this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Stubb also welcomed the establishment of a 50-day ceasefire, accompanied by the threat of additional sanctions, including restrictions provided for in the bill by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

"Important development in forcing Russia to the negotiating table," the president wrote.

He emphasised that Finland continues to work together with its allies to achieve a just and lasting peace.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has said that if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

