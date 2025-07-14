Kallas on Trump’s 50 days for Russia: That’s overly long deadline

European Union Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas believes that US President Donald Trump should give Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline for a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine.

She said this in comments to journalists, as reported by The Telegraph and cited by Censor.NET.

Kallas commented on Trump’s statement that the US would impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia if a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

"On one hand, it is very positive that President Trump takes a firm stance on Russia. On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time when we see that they (the Russians -ed.) are killing civilians," said the EU diplomat.

