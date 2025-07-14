Rutte advises Putin to take peace talks seriously after Trump’s tariff threat against Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin needs to take peace talks to end the war against Ukraine more seriously after US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "secondary 100% tariffs."

He said this during a joint briefing with Trump, which was broadcast by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

"If I were Vladimir Putin and heard you (addressing Trump - ed.) talk about what you plan to do in 50 days and this announcement, I would reconsider whether I should take the negotiations on Ukraine more seriously than I do now," the NATO chief said.

Recall that Trump stated that if a peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days, the US President will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

