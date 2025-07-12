Germany is in close talks with partners to purchase Patriot systems from United States to transfer them to Ukraine, - Bundeswehr General Freuding

Germany is negotiating the purchase of Patriot air defense systems from the United States to transfer them to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of the ZDF TV channel by Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding.

Freuding said that "close coordination with partners" is underway on how to "deliver new medium- and long-range air defense systems to the country."

According to him, "talks have been going on at all levels for several weeks now" about the possible delivery to Ukraine of one or two Patriot systems, which Germany is to purchase from the United States.

