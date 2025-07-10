U.S. will try to convince NATO allies to transfer Patriots to Ukraine – Rubio

The United States hopes to persuade some NATO allies to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to help repel Russian air attacks.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that Ukraine needs more Patriots, which, he said, are in service with several European countries.

"But no one wants to give them up. So I hope that will change. If Ukraine is truly a priority, as many European countries claim, they should be ready to share batteries they currently do not need. We hope to convince some of our NATO partners to provide Ukraine with these Patriot batteries," Rubio emphasized.

Read more: Germany ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from US for Ukraine – Merz

Among the countries that could share their Patriots with Ukraine, the U.S. Secretary of State named Spain and Germany.

"I’m not singling them out, but those are two I know about. There are other Patriot batteries and other possibilities. Countries that have ordered Patriot batteries and are expected to receive them soon. It would be great if one of them agreed to delay delivery and instead send it to Ukraine," he added.

Rubio also mentioned that under Trump, "creative ways" are being explored to provide Ukraine with the necessary defense equipment.

Read more: I will consider sending Patriots to Ukraine, but I’m unhappy with what’s happening – Trump