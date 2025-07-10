Germany ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from US for Ukraine – Merz

The German government is ready to purchase additional Patriot air defense systems from the United States and provide them to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports Censor.NET.

"Germany is prepared to acquire additional Patriot systems from the US to supply them to Ukraine," Merz said.

The Chancellor noted that last week he discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump and requested the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine.

The politician acknowledged that while the United States needs some Patriot systems for its own needs, "they also have a lot of them."

However, Merz noted that a decision on the possible delivery has not yet been made.

Earlier reports indicated that Germany is actively negotiating with the US regarding the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine amid increasing missile attacks from Russia.