Germany will continue to make significant contribution to Ukraine’s air defense - Merz

Germany will continue to support Ukraine's air defense.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 9,Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We discussed, in particular, how we can jointly strengthen Ukraine's air defense. I will not go into details, but I can say this: Germany will continue to make a substantial contribution to this," Merz said.

He noted that "on this issue, as well as on others," he is in contact with U.S. President Donald Trump and partners in the EU and the European part of NATO.

In addition, the German Chancellor said that on July 10 he would take part in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to be held in London by French President Macron and British Prime Minister Starmer. Merz will join the meeting online.

"Equipping the Ukrainian army is an ongoing issue. Tomorrow we will discuss some details on further supplies and further support for Ukraine. In particular, this concerns further air defense systems, and I will also make relevant proposals that we can implement on the part of Germany," the politician said.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had asked Germany for weapons. The list includes air defense systems, protected vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment.