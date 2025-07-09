Merz promised further support for Ukraine: Diplomatic means exhausted

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that diplomatic means to resolve the war in Ukraine have been exhausted.

According to the EP, he said this during a debate on the budget in the Bundestag.

"We must soberly assess the current threatening situation. We have to make important decisions. We will continue to help Ukraine, even despite the resistance of the pro-Russian right-wing here in this parliament. We will continue this support," he stressed.

At the same time, the Chancellor said that the means and resources of diplomacy have been exhausted.

"The means and resources of diplomacy are exhausted when a criminal regime openly questions the right to existence of an entire country by using military force and seeks to destroy the political order of freedom across the European continent. The federal government I lead will do everything in its power to prevent this from happening," Merz added.

