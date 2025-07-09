Merz plans first visit to China - Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to pay his first visit to China at the end of this year with a delegation of leading businessmen.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, the trip of the Chancellor of Europe's largest economy and one of China's key trading partners will have a symbolic meaning for maintaining bilateral relations. This will take place against the backdrop of escalating trade disputes between Beijing and Washington.

Companies from China are interested in increasing investment in the German economy, and Merz's visit could help restore contacts after a period of tension with Berlin, sources said.

Reuters notes that the visit may take place as early as October 2025, but there is no final date.

The head of the German government will be accompanied by a delegation of representatives of leading German companies.

Read more: Merz discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Trump - Spiegel