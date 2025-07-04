ENG
Germany in intense talks with US over Patriot for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard, IRIS-T tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in 2025

Germany is in intensive talks with the USA to secure Patriot air-defense systems for Ukraine as Russia steps up drone and missile attacks.

This was stated by German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg.

According to him, the negotiations are being held in connection with the current needs of the Ukrainian side in air defence systems, especially given the suspension of certain arms supplies from the United States.

"There are different ways to address Ukraine’s air-defense needs. I can say that intensive discussions are indeed taking place on this matter," Kornelius announced.

