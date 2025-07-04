Amid Russia’s increasingly brutal attacks, Ukraine needs to strengthen its defenses - German Foreign Ministry

During the night of July 4, the Russians launched a combined drone and missile strike. Therefore, Ukraine needs more protection.

According to Censor.NET, this is emphasized by the German Foreign Ministry in a post in X.

"Gaping holes in residential buildings, drone terror and explosions throughout the night. The massive attack on Kyiv immediately after Putin's talks with President Trump shows once again: Russia continues to rely on brute force. Ukraine needs more protection, not less," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical and transportation infrastructure were damaged.

As of the morning, more than 20 people were wounded, including a 10-year-old girl.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their standard route. However, departures from the capital are delayed.

Read more: Merz on transferring Taurus: It is and remains option