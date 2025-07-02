ENG
Merz on transferring Taurus: It is and remains option

German Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine is still an option.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to n-tv.

Merz noted that sending these weapons to Ukraine "was and remains an option". In addition, he is confident that the supply of missiles to the Ukrainian army will not make his country a party to the war with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the chancellor added that working with Taurus missiles is extremely difficult, so training would take at least six months for Ukrainian soldiers. According to him, this work has not yet begun.

