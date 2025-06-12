Germany not planning to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

Despite earlier promises, the German government under new Chancellor Friedrich Merz is not considering the delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the statement during a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Pistorius was asked whether the new German government was considering providing Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

"You asked whether we are considering it? My answer is: no!" the German defense minister replied.

Read more: Pistorius arrives in Kyiv on visit

Taurus missiles are German precision-guided munitions with a range of up to 500 km and a 500 kg warhead. They are comparable to the British Storm Shadow and French SCALP-EG missiles already used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The debate over transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine has dragged on for years. Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the idea, while new leader Friedrich Merz had previously expressed readiness to move forward with such deliveries.