Merz on Taurus supplies to Ukraine: This is within limits of possibility

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Merz said this on ZDF TV channel.

"Of course, this is within the realm of possibility," the chancellor said, answering the host's question about the Taurus.

However, he noted that this would require several months of training for Ukrainian soldiers.

"We've always said - I've said it myself - that Taurus requires several months of training for soldiers in Ukraine," he said.

Handing over the system in six months or a year will not benefit Ukraine today, Merz emphasized. Therefore, he said, military support for the country is being improved today.

As for further sanctions against Moscow, the Chancellor said: "Everything that can be done on a safe legal basis is conceivable and possible."

As a reminder, the day before, Merz said that Germany had taken over the financing of a significant part of the coverage of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine.

