German Bundestag deputy from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany Roderich Kiesewetter called for the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Kiesewetter said this in a comment to the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

"The Taurus could at least partially alleviate the situation and thus protect civilians in Ukraine if this system is supplied in large quantities. Therefore, now is the right time to finally start training on the use of Taurus and to deliver the system," the Bundestag MP said.

He also criticised Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statement about lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine as contradictory and irrelevant.

The politician pointed out that Germany still does not supply long-range weapons systems to Ukraine. For example, the Mars II missile system has a range of 85 km, while the Panzerhaubitze 2000 has a range of only 35 km. According to Kiesewetter, Merz's statement about preparations for a long war does not correspond to the real actions of the government, which avoids taking decisive steps.

As a reminder, the German government has not yet made a decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, which negates the statement by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.