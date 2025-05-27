Germany has not changed restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russia, - Vice-Chancellor Klingbeil

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil denied any change in German government policy on lifting restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the German TV channel NTV.

"There are no new decisions on this issue. We agreed not to discuss weapons systems in public. As for the range, I would like to say that there are no new agreements that go beyond the previous government policy," the Vice Chancellor said.

The day before, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the UK, France, Germany and the US had lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

