Germany plans to give Ukraine older Patriot missiles that are less effective against ballistic missiles - WP

Germany plans to send Ukraine older versions of missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which are not as effective at intercepting ballistic missiles.

This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to an anonymous European diplomat, Censor.NET reports.

Recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that his country would provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles along with four IRIS-T systems, a short- and medium-range weapon that is effective against cruise missiles but not ballistic missiles.

But according to a European diplomat, Berlin plans to send Ukraine its older PAC-2 Patriot missiles, which, unlike the newer PAC-3, are not as effective at intercepting ballistic missiles.

The only other system that may be capable of shooting down ballistic missiles is the European Aster missile for SAMP-T systems, but this has not yet been proven, the official added.

A senior Ukrainian intelligence official told the newspaper that even PAC-3 missiles cannot intercept the Oreshnik, Russia's latest intermediate-range ballistic missile.

While Ukraine can use its own domestic air defense capabilities and European aid to counter drones and cruise missiles, it still needs Patriot missiles and ballistic missile interception systems, he added.