Germany, France, Britain and US have allowed Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes with their weapons, - Merz
The UK, France, Germany and the US have lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing Clash Report, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this.
According to him, "long-range strikes with Western weapons into Russian territory is now allowed".
