ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11333 visitors online
News Taurus supply
12 486 64

Germany, France, Britain and US have allowed Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes with their weapons, - Merz

Long-range strikes against Russia allowed. Merz’s statement

The UK, France, Germany and the US have lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Clash Report, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this.

According to him, "long-range strikes with Western weapons into Russian territory is now allowed".

Read more: China is supplying gunpowder and artillery to Russia – Zelenskyy

Author: 

weapons (2863) Friedrich Merz (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 