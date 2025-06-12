ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10960 visitors online
News Pistorius’s visit to Ukraine
1 599 9

Pistorius arrives in Kyiv on visit

Boris Pistorius arrives on a visit to Kyiv

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

This is reported by dpa, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the ministry said he would talk to the Ukrainian leadership about the situation in the country and discuss additional military assistance.

Read more: Umierov met with Pistorius: There are concrete results that significantly strengthen our defense. PHOTO

Борис Пісторіус прибув із візитом до Києва

Author: 

visit (483) Germany (1485) Boris Pistorius (132)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 