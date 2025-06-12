Pistorius arrives in Kyiv on visit
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived on a visit to Kyiv.
This is reported by dpa, Censor.NET reports.
The head of the ministry said he would talk to the Ukrainian leadership about the situation in the country and discuss additional military assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password