Umierov met with Pistorius: There are concrete results that significantly strengthen our defense. PHOTO

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov held an important meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Umierov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We have concrete results - decisions that significantly strengthen our defense. Germany has announced a €5 billion military aid package. The funding has already been approved by the Bundestag," he emphasizes.

According to Umierov, there is an agreement on long-range weapons for Ukraine. In particular, a letter of intent has been signed, according to which Germany will finance the purchase of hundreds of millions of euros worth of long-range weapons for Ukraine.

"This is a direct strengthening of our defense industry and the Defense Forces, which use deep strike capabilities," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

A contract has also been signed with Diehl Defense for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. The total value of the contract is 2.2 billion euros.

In addition, Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian-made medical equipment.

Germany has pledged to support investment in the Ukrainian defense industry and encourage others to do so, particularly in air defense.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement to finance Ukrainian long-range weapons.