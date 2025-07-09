I will consider sending Patriots to Ukraine, but I’m unhappy with what’s happening – Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that he is unhappy with "what is happening in Ukraine," but confirmed that Kyiv has requested another Patriot air defense system from Washington.

He said this to journalists during a meeting with African leaders, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, the White House is considering this issue, but the US leader emphasized that the system is expensive.

"Ukraine asked us for a Patriot. I will consider this issue. But it is very costly. I am unhappy with what is happening in Ukraine," Trump said.

He also commented on the massive Russian attack: "Last night, Russia launched over 700 drones. This must be stopped. Up to 7,000 people die weekly on both sides."

Read more: War in Ukraine would have lasted 3-4 days if US hadn’t given Kyiv best weapons, - Trump

This is a developing story...