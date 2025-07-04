Trump on war in Ukraine: "I don’t want to get too involved, it’s Biden’s war"

US President Donald Trump once again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the war Russia started against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he told journalists about this before leaving Iowa.

Trump spoke about Biden in the context of a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 3 July.

"I’m just saying, I don’t think he’s trying to stop it. And that’s very bad. It’s Biden’s war, not mine. It wouldn’t have happened if I were president. It just wouldn’t have.

So, you know, in a way I don’t want to get too involved because it’s Biden’s war, and I ended up in the middle of it, just like with immigration and many other things they messed up. But I wasn’t happy with the conversation," the White House chief said.

Recall that on July 3, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a previously announced phone call. Among other topics, they discussed an "urgent ceasefire."

Trump stated that he made no progress on ending the war during the conversation with the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

On July 4, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with US leader Donald Trump.

