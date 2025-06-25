Situation in Ukraine is totally out of control, something must be done – Trump

US President Donald Trump told NATO allies that Russia’s war against Ukraine has "completely gotten out of control" and requires immediate active measures.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a source, as relayed by Censor.NET.

"Despite his apparent lack of enthusiasm around his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told a closed session with his fellow NATO leaders that something had to be done about Ukraine as the situation there was "totally out of control,’" the anonymous source told the agency.

Although the source did not provide details, this comment was seen as a positive signal of the American leader’s interest in a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, Bloomberg adds.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump begin meeting on sidelines of NATO summit

Recall that on June 25, US President Donald Trump confirmed he would hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine.