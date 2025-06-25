Zelenskyy and Trump hold meeting on sidelines of NATO summit (updated)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump began a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, June 25.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

Update 4:45 p.m.: The meeting between the presidents of the US and Ukraine has concluded, lasting approximately 50 minutes.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump confirmed he would hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss Ukraine.

Recall that these are the first negotiations between the Ukrainian and US presidents after a two-month pause. Their previous brief meeting took place in the Vatican in April at the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, and a planned conversation at the G7 summit in June did not happen due to Trump’s early departure caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

