Ukraine and Denmark will launch joint production of long-range drones and missiles outside our country, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

In The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss the development of defence co-production, Ukraine's priorities during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council and further support for Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Presidential Office.

As noted, the leaders paid special attention to deepening defence cooperation and arms production in both Ukraine and Denmark. They also discussed the development of the Danish model, which has proven its effectiveness. This year, Denmark will allocate €1.26 billion for the Ukrainian production of long-range drones.

"Denmark will also become the first country with which we will launch joint production of long-range drones and missiles outside Ukraine," the President stressed.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian military and opportunities to increase assistance in this area.

"The President and the Prime Minister exchanged views on Denmark’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins in just a week, on July 1. The key focus is on accelerating progress along Ukraine’s EU integration path and opening all negotiating clusters. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is ready and counts on Denmark’s leadership, support, and strong results," he emphasized.

"Thank you for your defense and political support, and for providing shelter to our people. We are counting heavily on your EU Presidency," Zelenskyy noted.

Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s continued support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of coordinating joint efforts to achieve the best possible outcomes during Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.