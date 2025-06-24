Denmark allocates half billion kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory – Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a letter of intent paving the way for joint production of Ukrainian weaponry on Danish territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Ministry of Defense press service.

Umerov noted that this document marks the first step in implementing the Build with Ukraine initiative, work on which began during the previous Ramstein format meeting.

He added that Denmark has already allocated 500 million kroner to launch Ukrainian defense manufacturing within its territory. All capacities created under the project will serve to strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"This is a strategic step that enhances our joint defense capabilities, strengthens supply chains, and creates new opportunities for technology exchange and integration of our defense sectors. I thank the Danish government for its trust, consistent support of Ukraine, and readiness to develop a deep partnership between our countries. This partnership works for the security of Ukraine, Denmark, and all of Europe — today and in the future," Umerov emphasized.

