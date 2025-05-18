Denmark announces $628 million package of long-term military support for Ukraine: it includes ammunition and artillery systems

The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced details of a new military aid package for Ukraine worth about DKK 4.2 billion (USD 628.4 million). This is the 26th aid package for Ukraine.

The EP writes about this with reference to the report of the Danish Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the package of military assistance to Ukraine from Denmark is funded by the Ukrainian Fund and the EU mechanism - the European Peace Fund - and is designed for 2025-2028.

As part of the package, Ukraine will receive additional artillery pieces and ammunition financed under the so-called Czech initiative.

"By allocating additional funds for the Czech initiative in 2025, it will be possible to finance the purchase of another batch of artillery shells, which will allow Ukraine to better plan for stable supplies of artillery ammunition," the Danish Ministry of Defense said.

In addition, Ukraine will also receive additional equipment for combat aircraft, expanded training facilities, and other assistance.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine's need for assistance and support has not diminished. I am pleased and proud that we are once again able to provide funds for assistance that will make a difference on the battlefield in both the short and long term," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.