Denmark’s King Frederik arrives in Greenland amid Trump’s statements about island - Reuters

On Monday, April 28, King Frederik X of Denmark began a visit to Greenland to emphasize unity with the island amid statements by US President Donald Trump.

It is noted that the King of Denmark arrived in Greenland with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is returning from a three-day visit to Denmark.

The visit comes amid months of tension caused by Trump's repeated statements that Greenland "should" become part of the United States, the agency writes.

During his visit, King Frederick X intends to visit the island's capital, Nuuk, as well as Nord Station, a military outpost in northern Greenland.

It is also reported that the king will join the Sirius patrol, a special forces unit that uses dog sleds to cross the huge Greenland ice cap.

As a reminder, on Sunday, April 27, the new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said that the island will never be a property for purchase.

Trump wants Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the United States is ready to accept Greenland into its fold if the people are in favor: "We're going to get it one way or another."