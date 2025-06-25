ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8842 visitors online
News Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
6 153 34

Trump: We will discuss Ukraine with Zelenskyy

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy. What will they talk about?

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"We’ll discuss his difficulties. He’s got a little difficulty. Zelenskyy, he’s a nice guy. I mean, I’m going to meet him today. I don’t know. I assume we’re going to be discussing Ukraine," he said.

Earlier, Trump said he would "probably" meet Zelenskyy in The Hague - although he did not confirm this at the time.

Read more: Orban to Zelenskyy: Accepting country that is at war with Russia would immediately drag EU into direct conflict

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6860) Trump Donald (1850)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 