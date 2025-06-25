6 153 34
Trump: We will discuss Ukraine with Zelenskyy
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
"We’ll discuss his difficulties. He’s got a little difficulty. Zelenskyy, he’s a nice guy. I mean, I’m going to meet him today. I don’t know. I assume we’re going to be discussing Ukraine," he said.
Earlier, Trump said he would "probably" meet Zelenskyy in The Hague - although he did not confirm this at the time.
