I will probably meet with Zelenskyy at NATO summit, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has confirmed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague.

He told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"I will most likely meet Zelenskyy at the NATO summit. I’ll say to him, ‘How are you?’ He’s in a tough spot; he shouldn’t have gotten himself into this," Trump said.

Also, according to AFP citing a senior source in the Office of the President, "teams are finalizing the details."

The source added that the talks are scheduled for the "early afternoon" in the Netherlands and will focus on sanctions against Russia and arms procurement for Kyiv.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Sky News that he plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, set to take place June 24–25 in The Hague.