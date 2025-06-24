ENG
Zelenskyy was not invited to closed meeting of NATO leaders - Politico

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to a closed meeting of NATO leaders.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the dinner tonight, but he was not invited to the closed meeting of the leaders on Wednesday.

The outlet notes that this is a big change from previous summits, when Zelenskyy was the center of attention.

Politico writes that this is because of Trump's antipathy to the Ukrainian president.

At the same time, it is expected that NATO will somehow reaffirm its support for Kyiv and introduce a new NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers.

Assistance to Ukraine will now be included in national defense spending, which will be raised to 5% of GDP at Trump's request. However, the final communiqué will not specify a timetable for Ukraine's accession or extended guarantees.

