I may not be best president, but I am most experienced, - Zelenskyy on leading Ukraine during war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers himself the most experienced person to lead Ukraine through the war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with Sky News.

"I am the most experienced. Maybe not the best. There are always people who are better than you," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether he considered himself the best person to lead the country in times of war, despite the pressure.

The interviewer asked the president whether the experience and skills he gained during the full-scale invasion would help him continue to lead the country now.

The head of state said that it was not his merit, but "what we have learnt and what I was able to achieve together with people" will help him.

"Two dozen conversations with leaders a day in difficult moments. All this needs to be built. These are not simple things," he added.

Earlier, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term as soon as it is possible to hold elections.

