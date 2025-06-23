Zelenskyy is best president in history. He needs second term, - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term as soon as it is possible to hold elections.

He said this in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports.

He called Zelenskyy a "democrat" and promised that elections in Ukraine would be held as soon as "the opportunity arises" and "martial law is lifted."

The head of the Presidential Office believes that Zelenskyy should run for president again.

"I think he should run because he is the best president my country has seen since its independence," he said.

