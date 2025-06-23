Zelenskyy and Starmer to discuss joint defense production and sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the president’s press service.

"First of all, I’m grateful for the UK’s support, solidarity with Ukraine, and assistance in protecting lives. Thanks to our cooperation, thousands of our people have been saved from Russian strikes. That is the primary goal today — to save as many lives as possible, to stop Russian terror, and to force Russia to think about peace rather than expanding the war. These are absolutely clear objectives," Zelenskyy said.

The president outlined three key topics to be discussed with the British Prime Minister:

"First – maximum political and diplomatic coordination.

Second – the development of our joint defense projects and weapons production. We are increasing investments in manufacturing and preparing further advancement in defense cooperation.

Third – sanctions against Russia for the war, which must effectively block the expansion of Russia’s weapons production."

Read more: Putin is pulling wool over eyes on ceasefire, - Starmer

Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is sharing with its partners a list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of "Oreshnik" and other systems used by Russia for terror.

"All companies and individuals involved in this must be sanctioned in at least the world’s key jurisdictions. Currently, most of the companies participating in the production of ‘Oreshnik’ are not under sanctions. We will fix that. Any cooperation with Russian weapons manufacturers is a crime against peace. That is exactly how it should be regarded," he stated.

Read more: UK announces new sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine