Putin is pulling wool over eyes on ceasefire, - Starmer

The Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is in no hurry to establish an unconditional ceasefire in his war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET , citing Ukrinform, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"President Trump wants to end the conflict. I have no doubt about that. We are getting closer, I hope, to some kind of ceasefire, some kind of agreement. President Zelensky has been very clear that he wants an unconditional ceasefire," Starmer said.

"Putin, in my opinion, is pulling the wool over the eyes, so I think it's important for us - along with others - to say that there will be consequences if Russia does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire," he said.

According to Starmer, the path to peace is rarely straightforward.

"But I believe this is what President Trump wants. This is what Ukrainians want. This is a war waged against them by an aggressor, which is Russia, and so we are doing everything we can to achieve a result. I am determined that the UK will play a leading role in this. This is not only about Ukraine's sovereignty, but also about our values in Europe and the direct impact it has here in the UK," he added.

Starmer also believes that Europe needs to "step up".

"And that's why, together with President Macron, we have led the Coalition of the Willing, which should go at the pace of those who want to go the farthest, not at the pace of those who are the most cautious," he said.