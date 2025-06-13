Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel’s actions as "violations of UN Charter"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian against the backdrop of Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the TASS propaganda agency with reference to the dictator's press service.

During the conversation with Pezeshkian, Putin reportedly expressed condolences to the leadership and people of Iran "in connection with numerous human casualties, including among civilians."

He also emphasized that Moscow "will promote de-escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel."

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian told the Russian dictator that Israel will receive a "response" from Iran for the attacks on its territory.

In his conversation with Netanyahu, Putin condemned Israel’s actions, stating that they "violate the UN Charter and international law."

He also said that Moscow is ready to provide "mediation services in the Israel-Iran conflict situation."

Israel’s strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and air defense systems were activated.

Israel called the operation "Lion’s Nation," during which Israeli aircraft struck dozens of targets in Iran linked to its nuclear program and other military facilities.

Following the strikes, Israel declared a state of emergency due to the threat of retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Donald Trump stated that the United States would defend both itself and Israel in the event of an Iranian response.

It has been confirmed that Israel destroyed a key Iranian nuclear facility.

According to Axios, Israel had been preparing the strike on Iran, carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The planning was conducted in total secrecy.

Israeli media reported that senior Iranian official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in the Israeli Air Force airstrikes on a command center during the night of June 13.

Later in the evening of June 13, Israel launched two strikes on Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordow. The IDF may also have targeted one of the residences of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

