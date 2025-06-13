Israel destroys important nuclear facility in Iran

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that the Natanz reactor, which is one of the country's most important nuclear facilities, has been destroyed.

Foreign media reported that the reactor hall and a significant part of the centrifuges were put out of commission at the facility.

The IAEA confirmed that inspectors currently have no access to the site and are monitoring the radiation background remotely.

Israel's strikes against Iran

As a reminder, on the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were activated.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

