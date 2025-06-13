Iran launches over 100 attack drones at Israel

Israeli Defence Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Iran had launched more than a hundred drones.

Defrin noted that the Israeli Defence Forces are working to shoot down these airborne targets. Drones launched from Iran would take several hours to reach Israel.

The spokesperson also said that the Israeli Air Force used more than 200 aircraft to launch a nighttime strike on Iran, dropping more than 330 munitions. Defrin also confirmed that Israel had killed several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami and other military leaders.

As a reminder, on the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were activated.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

