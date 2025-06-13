Israel strikes at Iran. VIDEO

On the night of 13 June, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Iran. Explosions were heard in Tehran. Israel declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iranian territory, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said. Israel also declared a state of emergency.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack on the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the near future," The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

"Loud explosions can be heard in different parts of the capital Tehran," Iranian state television reports. It is also reported that Iran's air defence system is on full alert, and all flights have been suspended at Iran's main Imam Khomeini airport. Israel has also closed its airspace.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it has launched an operation against Iran's nuclear programme, codenamed "Lion Nation".

According to the IDF, Iran has enough enriched uranium to make 15 nuclear bombs within a few days, so Israel needs to take action against this "imminent threat," The Times of Israel reports.

"The sounds of numerous explosions" were heard, in particular, near the Iranian nuclear facility in the city of Natanz, Reuters reports.

"We have struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We have also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Iran still has significant capabilities to harm us. The operation will last as long as necessary," he stressed.

News agencies, including Reuters, report that the Israeli Air Force attacked not only nuclear and military facilities in Iran, but also targeted military and scientific leadership in the Islamic Republic.

The Chief of Staff of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and Iranian nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were reportedly killed in the strikes. According to the Iranian media, Ayatollah Khamenei's adviser Ali Shamkhani was seriously wounded.

