Iran promises "tough response" to Israel and United States

Iran plans to "give a tough response" to Israel and the United States of America for the night air strikes, Iranian armed forces spokesman General Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The New York Times.

According to him, Tehran is preparing for "decisive retaliatory action", and Israeli strikes hit the homes of high-ranking officials and army commanders, some of whom were killed.

At the same time, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel "has prepared a bitter and martyrdom for itself with its strike" and should expect "severe punishment".

In an address published by Mehr news agency, Khamenei stressed that "the mighty hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not leave it alone" and assured that despite the deaths of several commanders and scientists, their successors are ready to continue the work.

Watch more: Israel strikes at Iran. VIDEO

According to Reuters, the details of Iran's operation are being "discussed at the highest level".

As a reminder, on the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were activated.

Israel called the operation "Lion Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.