US will defend itself and Israel in event of response from Iran, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the bombing of Iran did not come as a surprise to him.

According to Censor.NET, the American leader said this in a commentary to Fox News chief political host Bret Baier.

Trump stressed that he had been informed of Israel's intentions to launch strikes against Iran before they began.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," the US president said.

The Trump administration has also contacted at least one key ally in the region to inform them of the impending strike, while stressing that the US was not involved in the operation.

Trump is monitoring possible retaliatory actions, and the US Central Command is on high alert. He noted that the US is ready to defend both itself and Israel in the event of an Iranian response.

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

