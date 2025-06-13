UK, France, and Germany call on Israel and Iran to refrain from further escalation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss developments in the Middle East.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The leaders discussed longstanding and serious concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and called on all parties to refrain from further escalation that could further destabilize the region," reads a press release from the UK government.

At the same time, Starmer, Macron, and Merz reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense and agreed that diplomatic resolution — not military action — is "the way forward."

Israel’s strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and air defense systems were activated.

Israel called the operation "Lion’s Nation," during which Israeli aircraft struck dozens of targets in Iran linked to its nuclear program and other military facilities.

Following the strikes, Israel declared a state of emergency due to the threat of retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Donald Trump stated that the United States would defend both itself and Israel in the event of an Iranian response.

It has been confirmed that Israel destroyed a key Iranian nuclear facility.

According to Axios, Israel had been preparing the strike on Iran, carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The planning was conducted in total secrecy.

Israeli media reported that senior Iranian official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in the Israeli Air Force airstrikes on a command center during the night of June 13.